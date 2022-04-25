Report: 1 NFC team will not trade for Baker Mayfield before draft

The Carolina Panthers are said to have interest in potentially trading for Baker Mayfield, but they are in no rush to do so.

If the Panthers do trade for Mayfield, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media says it will not be before the start of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The #Panthers are not expected to trade for #Browns QB Baker Mayfield prior to the first round of the NFL Draft, sources say, if they do it at all. Thursday has to play out first, before any other options are considered. Carolina picks No. 6. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2022

The Panthers have the No. 6 overall pick. They are expected to target a quarterback, which is likely why they would prefer to wait before engaging in any serious Mayfield trade talks.

No team picking ahead of Carolina is in need of a quarterback, but there is always the possibility that a team could trade up in the first round. If that happens and the Panthers miss out on their top-rated QB, they may be more inclined to pursue Mayfield.

The Panthers have nearly $31 million in cap space, which is plenty of room to afford the nearly $19 million Mayfield is making. They have been viewed as one of the most logical suitors for Mayfield, even if one of their star players does not want to hear it.