 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, April 25, 2022

Report: 1 NFC team will not trade for Baker Mayfield before draft

April 25, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Baker Mayfield in a hat

Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is shown on the sideline during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers are said to have interest in potentially trading for Baker Mayfield, but they are in no rush to do so.

If the Panthers do trade for Mayfield, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media says it will not be before the start of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The Panthers have the No. 6 overall pick. They are expected to target a quarterback, which is likely why they would prefer to wait before engaging in any serious Mayfield trade talks.

No team picking ahead of Carolina is in need of a quarterback, but there is always the possibility that a team could trade up in the first round. If that happens and the Panthers miss out on their top-rated QB, they may be more inclined to pursue Mayfield.

The Panthers have nearly $31 million in cap space, which is plenty of room to afford the nearly $19 million Mayfield is making. They have been viewed as one of the most logical suitors for Mayfield, even if one of their star players does not want to hear it.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus