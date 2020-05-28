Baker Mayfield thinks he will be good fit in Kevin Stefanski’s offense

Baker Mayfield is optimistic about his first season playing for Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski has taken over as the Cleveland Browns’ new head coach. Stefanski had been in the Minnesota Vikings’ organization since 2006 and was their offensive coordinator last season.

Mayfield thinks he will be a good fit under Stefanski, based on the Vikings’ use of play action and multiple tight end formations last season.

Baker Mayfield said he felt like he would be a good fit for Kevin Stefanski’s offense, citing his usage of play action and multiple TE formations as the Vikings OC in 2019. Mayfield’s passer rating was 36.8 points higher on play action than without play action in 2019 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 28, 2020

Mayfield is entering his third NFL season and regressed last year under Freddie Kitchens, who was overmatched as a head coach. His completion percentage dropped from 63.8 as a rookie to 59.4 last year. He went from 27 touchdowns against 14 interceptions as a rookie to 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions last season.

Baker has a lot of room for growth and needs a coaching staff that can help put him in the best position to succeed. He also is trying a new approach this offseason.