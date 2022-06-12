Report links Baker Mayfield to surprising NFC team

Baker Mayfield’s list of potential destinations has not expanded since the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson. That has led to some unusual suggestions for where the former No. 1 pick could end up.

One new report adds another intriguing name to the list. ESPN’s Dan Graziano spoke to some executives around the league about how the Mayfield situation will be resolved, and what his potential destinations could be. One team mentioned was the Minnesota Vikings, potentially as an option for the future.

Graziano compares the hypothetical to what the New Orleans Saints did with Jameis Winston in 2020. Winston backed up Drew Brees for a year before Brees retired, then took over as starter in 2021. With the Vikings likely to move on from Kirk Cousins after the 2022 season, Mayfield could be given a similar opportunity.

This does not seem likely, nor are there any real indications it has been discussed by the relevant parties. Mayfield will also be a free agent after the 2022 season, so the Vikings or anyone else could sign him at a contract that is more to the team’s liking.

Realistically, there is a more likely scenario for Mayfield before the start of the season. It is still worth watching to see if a surprise team like Minnesota gets involved, though.