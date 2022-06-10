 Skip to main content
Report: NFL execs believe 2 prominent QBs will be cut

June 10, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Baker Mayfield in a hat

Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is shown on the sideline during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield are two veteran quarterbacks who have been mentioned as potential trade candidates this offseason, but neither of their teams have come close to a deal. Many people around the NFL do not expect that to change.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano spoke with some NFL executives, coaches and agents to get their thoughts on the situations with Garoppolo and Mayfield. The consensus is that both quarterbacks “will likely end up being released.”

Graziano noted that there is more of a chance of Garoppolo being traded, as the relationship between him and the San Francisco 49ers is not in a bad place. There has even been some talk of the Niners keeping Garoppolo into the season, but people in NFL circles do not believe that will happen. Garoppolo has been excused from mandatory minicamp and will not be fined.

Like Garoppolo, Mayfield has been excused from mandatory minicamp as the Cleveland Browns look to trade him. He is owed $18.8 million next season, which is one of the reasons there has not been much interest. Another is that the Browns have no leverage, as Mayfield wants out of Cleveland and the team now has Deshaun Watson at quarterback.

The 49ers traded up last year to draft Trey Lance, so Garoppolo is on borrowed time. There have been differing reports about how ready Lance is to start. That is why San Francisco supposedly has not closed the door on keeping Garoppolo for now.

