Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Baker Mayfield could miss Week 15 after positive COVID-19 test

December 15, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

The Cleveland Browns could be very shorthanded for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, as Baker Mayfield has been added to the list of players who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayfield tested positive on Wednesday, according to ESPN. He is experiencing no symptoms.

Mayfield is vaccinated, which means he could be cleared if he produces two negative tests 24 hours apart before Saturday. If he does not, Case Keenum will start in his place against the Raiders.

Eight Browns players tested positive for COVID on Tuesday. Four of them are offensive starters, including wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Mayfield now makes a fifth offensive starter who could be forced to sit on Saturday.

In addition to the players, head coach Kevin Stefanski also tested positive. Like Mayfield, he is experiencing no symptoms but may not be cleared in time for Saturday’s game.

