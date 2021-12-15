Kevin Stefanski may not coach Browns against Raiders due to COVID

The Cleveland Browns have had several players and staff members test positive for COVID-19 this week, and head coach Kevin Stefanski is among them.

The Browns revealed in a statement on Wednesday morning that Stefanski tested positive but is “feeling fine.” He will continue to coach the team virtually, but it’s possible he will not be on the sideline for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stefanski is vaccinated, meaning he technically could be cleared if he produces two negative tests 24 hours apart. If that doesn’t happen, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as head coach on Saturday.

Eight Browns players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. If Stefanski does have to miss the Raiders game, he would not be the first coach this season to miss a game due to a positive COVID test.

Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports