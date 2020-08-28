Baker Mayfield feeling ‘more comfortable’ in Browns’ offense

The early returns from Cleveland Browns camp on Baker Mayfield continue to be promising.

Mayfield said Friday the team is moving past the installation process with the new offense. He added that he is feeling increasingly comfortable and sees the “identity” they’re going for.

“The more plays we run in this camp to see what the identity is, we’re starting to see what’s working for us,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot and Joshua Hunter of cleveland.com. “I’m starting to feel way more comfortable. It’s been great to go through installs for the first time and put everything under our belt for the first time. We’re really starting to make progress, which needs to happen. We know the sense of urgency is at an all-time high.”

Mayfield is right about the sense of urgency. It’s a big year for him and his team. He was so shaky last season he was left doubting himself at one point. The 25-year-old needs to cut down on the 21 interceptions he threw last year. He has all the tools to do it, and now it’s a matter of execution.