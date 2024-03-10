Baker Mayfield agrees to new contract with Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken care of another offseason priority on the eve of free agency.

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers have reached agreement on a new contract, according to multiple reports. The deal is worth up to $115 million over three years and includes $50 million guaranteed.

Mayfield confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he is staying in Tampa Bay.

“I wanted a chance to come back,” Mayfied said. “I love coach (Todd) Bowles and the staff. I’m happy to be here and I want to win more in the postseason.”

Baker Mayfield’s deal with the Buccaneers: 2024: $30 million

2025: $30 million, including $20 million guaranteed

2026: $40 million $5 million per year in incentives $100 million total, with incentives a max value of $115 million. https://t.co/EiPSqo9huE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2024

There was never much doubt that the Bucs would re-sign Mayfield after the team signed star wide receiver Mike Evans to a new two-year contract. That move showed that they are committed to keeping their core together after their surprising playoff run.

The Bucs signed Mayfield last offseason to a 1-year, $4 million deal. Mayfield won the starting job and helped Tampa Bay win the weak NFC South. He then led the team to a playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles before the Bucs lost to the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round.

Mayfield passed for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season, which was arguably the best year of his career. Both he and Evans made it clear that they would like to remain together, and the Buccaneers were able to make that happen before free agency began.