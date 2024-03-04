Buccaneers reach big decision with Mike Evans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back one of their best players in 2024.

The Buccaneers have signed Mike Evans to a new two-year contract, according to the veteran wide receiver’s agent. The deal is worth $52 million over the next two seasons and includes $35 million guaranteed.

Before free agency begins next week, the Buccaneers and five-time Pro-Bowl WR Mike Evans reached agreement on a two-year, $52 million that includes $35 million guaranteed, per his agent @DerykGilmore. Evans now has a real chance to start and finish his career in Tampa as a Buc. pic.twitter.com/tj68Vk9YpG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2024

Evans was set to become a free agent, and the Bucs chose not to use the franchise tag on him. They were likely confident that they could work out a new contract without needing to go that route, which is what wound up happening.

The deal Evans agreed to is in line with what he reportedly would have been seeking in free agency.

Now that Evans is remaining in Tampa Bay, the team has an even better chance of re-signing Baker Mayfield. Mayfield is already drawing interest from numerous teams, but it is possible he will sign a new deal with the Bucs prior to free agency as well.

Evans, who will turn 31 this offseason, has been one of the most productive wide receivers in NFL history. He has had more than 1,000 receiving yards in every season of his 10-year NFL career. He caught 79 passes for 1,255 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns last season, which earned him his fifth career Pro Bowl nod.