Baker Mayfield plans to play through dislocated shoulder

October 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Baker Mayfield on the sidelines

Baker Mayfield will be playing through pain for the rest of the season.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback suffered a left shoulder injury during his team’s 37-14 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The injury occurred on a sack/fumble in the third quarter (seen here).

Case Keenum saw some brief backup action, but Mayfield later returned to the game.

The former No. 1 pick said after the ugly defeat that his shoulder was dislocated. He also said that he would be playing through the injury.

Mayfield is already dealing with a serious left shoulder injury. Adding the dislocation to the mix won’t help matters for the fourth-year player. It won’t help the Browns either, who are now 3-3.

