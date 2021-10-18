Baker Mayfield plans to play through dislocated shoulder

Baker Mayfield will be playing through pain for the rest of the season.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback suffered a left shoulder injury during his team’s 37-14 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The injury occurred on a sack/fumble in the third quarter (seen here).

Case Keenum saw some brief backup action, but Mayfield later returned to the game.

The former No. 1 pick said after the ugly defeat that his shoulder was dislocated. He also said that he would be playing through the injury.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield said he thinks he’ll be able to play through shoulder injury. He said it dislocated again. His left arm is in a sling. “It feels like s***,” he said. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 17, 2021

Mayfield is already dealing with a serious left shoulder injury. Adding the dislocation to the mix won’t help matters for the fourth-year player. It won’t help the Browns either, who are now 3-3.

Photo: Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is shown on the sideline during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports