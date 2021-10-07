Baker Mayfield dealing with serious shoulder injury

Baker Mayfield suffered a significant injury during the Cleveland Browns’ win over the Houston Texans nearly three weeks ago, but the quarterback intends to continue playing through it.

Mayfield has been wearing a harness on his left (non-throwing) shoulder during practice and Cleveland’s last two games. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the former first overall pick has a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. He does not need surgery at the moment and has no plans to miss time.

Baker Mayfield will continue to play through the ailment. Asked yesterday by reporters if the shoulder harness affects his play, he said: “It shouldn’t, no.” https://t.co/aw8L4Jz1GL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2021

Although the injury is to Mayfield’s left shoulder, it is impossible to believe it has no impact on him. He has struggled in the Browns’ past two games and was critical of himself for his performance in Sunday’s 14-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The injury is likely a factor on some level.

Mayfield has just two touchdowns through four games, but the Browns are 3-1. Cleveland has a tough home game upcoming against the 4-0 Arizona Cardinals.