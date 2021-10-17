Baker Mayfield briefly leaves game due to shoulder injury scare

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield appeared to aggravate his shoulder injury on a strip sack Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Mayfield was trying to avoid pressure from Arizona’s J.J. Watt, but was unable to do so and fumbled the football as he was running away. Watt got enough of Mayfield to send him tumbling to the ground, and the quarterback landed very awkwardly on his already-injured left shoulder. To make matters worse, Mayfield’s left arm was extended as he landed.

Baker landed awkwardly on his shoulder with his arm out pic.twitter.com/UkR91l0zOe — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 17, 2021

Mayfield looked to be in severe pain as he left the field gingerly under his own power. The quarterback immediately went into the medical tent for further examination, prompting backup Case Keenum to begin warming up. However, Mayfield returned to the bench a few moments later, determined to battle through the issue. He was back in at the start of the next drive, and received a boisterous ovation from the home crowd.

The Browns quarterback has been playing through a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. It did not look to be impacting his throwing, but that had to be a very painful fall considering that shoulder was already hurt.