Report: Baker Mayfield is ‘quarterback to watch’ for 1 NFC team

Baker Mayfield is unlikely to get much buzz in free agency this offseason, at least initially. Still, at least one team might wind up in the market for him.

The New Orleans Saints are a team worth watching for Mayfield, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. The Saints staff liked Mayfield coming out of the 2018 draft, and may still feel they can do something with the former Cleveland Brown.

The Saints certainly appear to be in the market for a quarterback who can at least compete for the starting job. They have prominently looked into acquiring Derek Carr as well, both before and after his release by the Raiders.

As for Mayfield, his market right now is largely unclear. He was unremarkable for the Carolina Panthers in 2022, though he showed a bit more life once he moved to the Los Angeles Rams. Still, he is not a slam dunk starter, so competing for a starting job might be the best he can do on the open market.