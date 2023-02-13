Derek Carr reportedly still has interest in 1 NFC team

Derek Carr is forcing the Las Vegas Raiders to release him, but that does not mean he is not interested in playing for one of the teams that has been linked to him.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday that Carr and the New Orleans Saints still have mutual interest. The mutual interest comes in spite of the fact that Carr blocked any plans the Raiders may have had to trade him to New Orleans.

"The Saints are still interested in Derek Carr and Derek Carr is still interested in the Saints"@RapSheet #PMSOverreactionMonday pic.twitter.com/8myuD1Hiuq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 13, 2023

“The Saints are still interested, and I know he’s still interested in them,” Rapoport said. “Now when he’s a free agent he could potentially just negotiate his own new contract with the Saints.”

The Saints were the only team Carr received permission to visit with after it became clear his days with Las Vegas were numbered. The two teams had a trade agreement worked out, but from Carr’s perspective, starting from scratch may have simply been easier than working with New Orleans to try to renegotiate his current contract.

Carr will have to be released by Tuesday or his 2023 salary will become guaranteed. He used his no-trade clause to essentially guarantee that he will be cut.