Baker Mayfield rips ‘insensitive’ narrative about Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season. While it seems like the Cleveland Browns’ offense should take a huge step back without him, some have openly wondered if Baker Mayfield will be better off.

Mayfield is not willing to entertain that theory.

A reporter asked Mayfield on Wednesday about the idea that he may feel less pressure to force the ball to Beckham now and thus produce at a higher level. Mayfield said he finds the notion “completely insensitive” given the injury to Beckham.

#Browns Mayfield finds it “insensitive” for anyone to suggest he’s better off without Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/W9DUsMSs9C — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 28, 2020

“I think it’s just completely insensitive to a guy who just tore his ACL,” Mayfield said. “I’m not even gonna comment on it. You never want to lose guys. That’s where I’m gonna leave that one.”

Mayfield and Beckham have not lit it up quite the way people hoped they would when the Browns acquired OBJ in a trade with the New York Giants. However, Beckham still had over 1,000 yards receiving last year and had scored three touchdowns in six-plus games this season. Even if Mayfield feels like he can spread the ball around more with Beckham out, the Browns still will have far less talent on the field now.

We’ve seen examples this season of the explosive, game-changing plays Beckham is capable of making. Cleveland will have to find ways to make those plays without him now.