Baker Mayfield responds to bulletin board material from Sammy Watkins

Another Cleveland Browns opponent is being dismissive of the team’s chances in the AFC Divisional round, but Baker Mayfield isn’t adding fuel to the fire.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins recently posted a dismissive comment about the Browns, questioning whether they qualified as competition for their upcoming game.

I wouldn’t go that far lol..! — King me (@sammywatkins) January 11, 2021

Mayfield shrugged off the tweet when asked about it on Wednesday, saying it displayed the confidence necessary to succeed in the NFL.

“I have no problem with it, to be honest with you. Because if you don’t have confidence, you’re not going to have success,” Mayfield told the media. “And those guys have been doing it together for a few years now. They have a ton of confidence in each other. People get mad when you put it out there, it’s bulletin board material, but I don’t have a problem with it. It comes with the nature of this game. You’ve got to be confident. You’ve got to know and believe in yourself.”

Mayfield is conciliatory here, but one has to wonder if the same attitude is being taken in private. It certainly wasn’t last week. The Browns seem to enjoy feeding off this sort of thing, so while Mayfield won’t publicly add fuel to the fire, he’s probably taken note of it privately.