Browns players motivated by JuJu Smith-Schuster’s slight

JuJu Smith-Schuster may have finally stopped dancing on opponents’ midfield logos prior to games, but the Pittsburgh Steelers star still found a way to give the Cleveland Browns extra motivation when the two tams met in their AFC Wild Card playoff game on Sunday night.

The Browns jumped out to a huge lead in Pittsburgh and held on to win 48-37. Leading up to the game, Smith-Schuster refused to give Cleveland credit for reaching the playoffs and basically called them the same old Browns. That clearly lit a fire under Browns players, and several of them took shots at JuJu after the game.

#Browns players shouting “Same ol’ Browns” and “Cabo” as they walk off the field victorious pic.twitter.com/foJxDQ5zUE — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 11, 2021

The Browns IS THE BROWNS!! — Jedrick Wills Jr. (@JWills73) January 11, 2021

Jarvis Landry made reference to Smith-Schuster’s “Corvette Corvette” TikTok dance.

NOBODY BELIEVED BUT US !!!!!!!! #CORVETTECORVETTE — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 11, 2021

Smith-Schuster had 13 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown, but that didn’t stop the Browns from relentlessly mocking him. They also danced on the sideline like JuJu toward the end of the game (video here).

We saw evidence earlier in the season that Smith-Schuster’s dancing antics motivated opponents, which is why he stopped. The problem is he found another way to create bulletin board material, and it clearly made a difference on Sunday night.