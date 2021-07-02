Baker Mayfield unlikely to take discount in contract talks with Browns

Baker Mayfield’s contract situation has been a topic of discussion for the Cleveland Browns and their fans. Mayfield is under contract through 2022 as the Browns picked up his $18.8 million option. But the team would like to sign Mayfield beyond that, and he would also like to remain with the team. But one reporter says not to expect Mayfield to give the Browns any sort of discount.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was on “Get Up” Thursday and talked about some of the quarterbacks from the 2018 draft. He said the chatter is that Mayfield’s contract will be easy to do. But Fowler said Mayfield is not about to give the Browns a discount.

“I’ve talked to execs who think that Baker Mayfield’s deal is the easiest to do because Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen are considered more in that top five-to-seven range of quarterbacks in the league, a little bit of a higher tier, proved a little more,” Fowler said, via WKYC. “And then Mayfield’s money might be a little more manageable as a result, if the Browns can get it to the finish line. But Mayfield is hardly going to take a discount here. I know the Browns are going to look very hard at this.”

Both sides have said they are not in a rush. The two sides likely want to see what Mayfield does next season before determining what to do with his contract. Mayfield likely wants to rack up another big season to prove he is deserving a monster deal. And seeing Mayfield perform again at a high level will likely give the Browns confidence to invest more in him long term.