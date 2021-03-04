Baker Mayfield says he and his wife saw a UFO

Do you believe in UFOs? Because Baker Mayfield does.

Mayfield tweeted on Wednesday night to say that he and his wife almost certainly witnessed a UFO drop out of the sky on their way home from dinner. He says the event occurred around Lake Travis, Texas. He was so certain that he asked whether anyone else had witnessed the event.

Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner… we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it… Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this? — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 4, 2021

Some others responded to the tweet and claimed they saw it as well. Bob Lazar definitely saw it too.

It’s unclear whether Mayfield was being serious or whether he’s trolling, maybe as part of some upcoming marketing project. But one thing to keep in mind is that SpaceX launched the Starship SN10 on Wednesday in Boca Chica, though that is much further south than Lake Travis, which is outside of Austin.

I wish I could have been there to see it too, Baker.

By the way, if Mayfield believes in UFOs, that would put him in excellent company among famous quarterbacks.