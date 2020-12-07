Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily trolls Stephen A. Smith over criticism

Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily trolled Stephen A. Smith on Sunday after her husband put up a huge game.

Mayfield went 25/33 for 334 yards and four touchdowns in the Cleveland Browns’ 41-35 win over the Tennessee Titans. The yardage total was Mayfield’s highest of the season, while the four touchdowns were his second most.

Emily was happy to remind Stephen A. about Baker’s big game. She trolled the ESPN personality by posting a video of Smith saying he didn’t trust Mayfield and that there is no quarterback who has “done less with more.”

No, that didn’t age well.

The Browns are now 9-3 and Mayfield is up to 21 touchdown passes this season. Remember, these are the Cleveland Browns we’re talking about here. They are 9-3. Whatever Mayfield is doing is working quite well this season.

And his wife sure loves to stand up for him on social media.