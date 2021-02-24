Baltimore restaurant thanks John Harbaugh for awesome gesture

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and his wife Ingrid quietly made a lot of diners in Baltimore very happy on Tuesday night, and the restaurant has since thanked them for their generosity.

Harbaugh and his wife were at the famous Jimmy’s Seafood Restaurant for a charity event to help local small businesses that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Before they left, they picked up the tabs for everyone that was dining at the restaurant. Harbaugh told ESPN’s Jamison Hensley that the kind gesture was “100 percent Ingrid’s idea.”

It is believed that the total bill was around $2,000, though Harbaugh did not confirm the amount. Jimmy’s Seafood Restaurant thanked the Harbaughs with a tweet on Wednesday morning.

As Baltimoreans, we are extremely fortunate to have The Harbaugh Family consistently setting such a fine example. Class, grit, and compassion have always been cherished qualities in Charm City – and Coach Harbs embodies all 3! https://t.co/P7jDBnvj5C — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) February 24, 2021

Jimmy’s Seafood is well known in the sports world, especially for their outstanding troll game. They have raised more than $430,000 for bars and restaurants in the Baltimore area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kudos to Harbaugh and his wife for contributing to a great cause in such a big way.