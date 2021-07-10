Barkevious Mingo arrested on indecency with a child allegations

Veteran NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested Thursday on allegations of indecency with a child and sexual contact.

TMZ Sports reports that Mingo was arrested by Arlington Police Department in Texas and booked into Tarrant County jail. He is facing a second-degree felony charge, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Mingo was released on $25,000 bond on Friday. There are no details yet on the allegations that led to his arrest.

Mingo, who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, is on his seventh team after signing with the Atlanta Falcons during the offseason.

“Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and are currently gathering information on this incident. The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation,” the Falcons said in a statement.

Mingo, 30, was the No. 6 overall draft pick in 2013. The LSU product has also played for the Browns, Colts, Seahawks, Texans and Bears.