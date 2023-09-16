Barry Sanders to finally answer the big question everyone has about him

Barry Sanders stunned the sports world when he retired at the peak of his game, and it sounds like the Detroit Lions legend is finally planning to explain what went into the decision.

A teaser was released this week for an upcoming Amazon Prime documentary about Sanders titled “Bye Bye Barry.” Sanders shared the trailer on social media and described the special as “the definitive movie on my life.” The former running back also said “the great mystery of why I walked away will be answered once and for all.”

Over the last year I have been filming the definitive movie on my life with @PrimeVideo & @AmazonStudios – The great mystery of why I walked away will be answered once and for all. Stream #ByeByeBarry on November 21st. @Lions @NFL @NFLPA @ProFootballHOF @HeismanTrophy pic.twitter.com/mrFV8K00W1 — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) September 15, 2023

Sanders was 31 when he retired in 1999. While that is generally considered old for a running back in today’s NFL, he was still playing at an incredibly high level when he walked away. Sanders rushed for 1,491 yards in 1998 and 2,053 yards the season before that.

Sanders had signed a 6-year, $34.56 million extension with the Lions two years before his retirement. In an autobiography he published years ago, Sanders hinted at frustration with Detroit’s management and said he felt he was no closer to reaching his goal of winning a championship.

The documentary will be released on Nov. 21. Sanders recently became the first ever player to have a statue created in his honor by the Lions, and that will be unveiled prior to the team’s home opener on Sunday.

Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. He finished his career with 15,269 rushing yards, which ranks fourth all time.