Bart Scott suggests Ravens will go head-hunting against Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals unapologetically ran up the score on the Baltimore Ravens last week, and Bart Scott thinks they are going to regret it.

Scott, an ESPN analyst who played linebacker for Baltimore from 2002-2008, said on “Get Up!” Thursday that Burrow will now be in the crosshairs of Ravens player going forward. Scott said his former team has what they call “red dot,” which sounds a lot like a bounty on an opposing player. He predicted that the Ravens will go head-hunting on Burrow the next time they play the Bengals.

“I guarantee you he will not last long in this division. They’re gonna make sure they become head-hunters whenever they go against them,” Scott said. “He’s gonna get the rib shot. He’s gonna get the neck shot. He’s gonna get the tackle his arms and make his head bust off the ground shot.

“The order has been sent. We call it red dot in Baltimore, and it’s gonna be on him for the rest of his career. He’s gonna regret that he ever did that.

Louis Riddick repeatedly pointed out to Scott that this isn’t the same ferocious Ravens defense that Scott was once a part of. Scott said it doesn’t matter and that the same “culture” still exists in Baltimore.

You can hear Scott’s full remarks beginning at around the 45-second mark below:

Scott’s comments will probably make NFL executives cringe, though they aren’t a huge surprise. Burrow threw for 525 yards in Cincinnati’s 41-21 win over the Ravens. The Bengals called a deep pass play late in the game to get Burrow over the 500-yard mark. John Harbaugh may not have been happy about that, and it looked like he expressed his displeasure during his postgame handshake with Zac Taylor (video here).

Burrow offered a great take on running up the score on Baltimore. While we can’t say if Ravens players will try to injure the star quarterback, it goes without saying that they will seek revenge next time.