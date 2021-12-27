John Harbaugh did not appear happy with Zac Taylor in postgame handshake

John Harbaugh did not appear to be happy with Zac Taylor after Sunday’s Baltimore Ravens-Cincinnati Bengals game.

The ending of the Bengals’ 41-21 win over the Ravens drew attention. Cincinnati continued to pass late in the game despite holding a big lead against a Ravens team that was playing its third-string quarterback.

The Bengals’ late-game strategy may have bothered Harbaugh. In his postgame handshake with Taylor, Harbaugh seemed perturbed.

Florio is right in this case. Post game handshake with Taylor says it all. Who cares about his answer to the media, that means nothing pic.twitter.com/s7K3JOpo25 — no (@noah_p42) December 27, 2021

Maybe we’re completely wrong about what was said and exchanged between the men. But Harbaugh did not look too happy.

Taylor gave his explanation for why the Bengals kept passing late in the game. Joe Burrow, who set a franchise record with 525 passing yards in the game, seemed to have some personal motivation.