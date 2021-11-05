Bears already preparing to replace Matt Nagy?

Matt Nagy’s fourth season in Chicago could very well end up being his last.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright appeared Friday on “Sports Talk Chicago” with Jon Zaghloul and said that he “100 percent” thinks that the Bears head coach Nagy will be gone by the end of the year.

“From my conversations with people, the [Bears] have already started doing backgrounds on potential replacements,” added Allbright.

Allbright also mentioned Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll specifically as “the leader in the clubhouse” to replace Nagy.

After leading Chicago to 12 wins and a division title in 2018, Nagy has fallen on some rough times. The Bears have not had a winning season since then and are now floundering in 2021 with a record of 3-5.

Nagy has come under fire this season on everything from botching Justin Fields’ development to his handling of the media. At this point, very few would be surprised if he ultimately gets sent packing.

Photo: Jun 13, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is interviewed during Veteran Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports