ESPN analyst blasts Bears coach Matt Nagy for trying to steal spotlight

The Chicago Bears looked much better on offense in their 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and that may have had something to do with Matt Nagy giving up playcalling duties. You wouldn’t know that if you asked the head coach.

Nagy acknowledged after Sunday’s game that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor called plays. He was, however, sure to point out that that everything “goes through me.”

Matt Nagy acknowledged that Bill Lazor called the plays today. Also emphasized: "Ultimately it goes through me." Nagy finished his presser by saying he won't answer another question about who's calling plays this year. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) October 3, 2021

The Bears managed just six points in their loss to the Cleveland Browns last week. They had more success on Sunday, and the end result was a lot better even though Justin Fields still struggled a bit.

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, a former NFL safety, feels Nagy’s handling of the situation in Chicago has been horrendous. He blasted the head coach on Monday’s edition of “Get Up!” for trying to take credit away from Lazor.

.@Realrclark25 went OFF on Matt Nagy for his postgame comments after the Bears' win over the Lions "Me me me me me, man, shut the hell up!" pic.twitter.com/WxfaFE2z1g — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 4, 2021

Nagy also handed playcalling duties over to Lazor last year when Chicago’s offense was struggling. The Bears had just 47 total yards in last week’s loss, so something obviously had to change.

It seems like Nagy doesn’t want to admit he’s part of the problem, but even opposing players have criticized the Bears’ offense.