 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 4, 2021

ESPN analyst blasts Bears coach Matt Nagy for trying to steal spotlight

October 4, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears looked much better on offense in their 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and that may have had something to do with Matt Nagy giving up playcalling duties. You wouldn’t know that if you asked the head coach.

Nagy acknowledged after Sunday’s game that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor called plays. He was, however, sure to point out that that everything “goes through me.”

The Bears managed just six points in their loss to the Cleveland Browns last week. They had more success on Sunday, and the end result was a lot better even though Justin Fields still struggled a bit.

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, a former NFL safety, feels Nagy’s handling of the situation in Chicago has been horrendous. He blasted the head coach on Monday’s edition of “Get Up!” for trying to take credit away from Lazor.

Nagy also handed playcalling duties over to Lazor last year when Chicago’s offense was struggling. The Bears had just 47 total yards in last week’s loss, so something obviously had to change.

It seems like Nagy doesn’t want to admit he’s part of the problem, but even opposing players have criticized the Bears’ offense.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus