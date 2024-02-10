Report reveals Bears’ asking price for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears have not closed the door on trading the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but a new report suggests it would take quite the effort to get them to part with it.

The Bears would require a “historic” haul of overall compensation to trade the pick, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. One source told Rapoport that any interested team would have to make a “crazy” offer to even have a chance of pulling off a trade.

This clearly suggests that the Bears are more likely than not to stay put and select Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick. The Bears still have a high opinion of Justin Fields, but also see Williams as more likely long-term to lead the team to a Super Bowl for a variety of reasons.

The Bears acquired the No. 1 pick last year for a package that included wide receiver DJ Moore and a pair of first-round picks. Based on this, one would imagine that the price to trade for the pick now might be even higher than that. As much as teams love Williams, a package like that is a lot to give up.

There has been a growing consensus for a while that Williams will be the pick, and that the Bears will keep the selection. This only reinforces that.