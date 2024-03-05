Bears agree to trade with Bills

The Chicago Bears have made a trade — but it doesn’t involve anyone named Justin Fields just yet.

The Bears on Monday agreed to a trade for Bills offensive lineman Ryan Bates in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick. Both teams announced the deal on X.

Agreed to terms on a trade to send OL Ryan Bates to Chicago for a 5th round pick in the 2024 draft. The trade will become official on March 13, pending a physical. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 5, 2024

We have agreed to terms on a trade for OL Ryan Bates, pending physical. Welcome to Chicago, @52batesryan! — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 5, 2024

The trade will officially be consummated pending a physical on March 13, which will mark the official start of the 2024 season. NFL free agency and trading season will also begin on that day at 4 p.m.

Chicago previously tried to sign Bates following the 2021 season. Bears GM Ryan Poles had signed Bates, then a restricted free agent, to an offer sheet that the Bills eventually matched.

The #Bills will match the RFA offer sheet for OT Ryan Bates, per GM Brandon Beane. It’s a 4-year deal for Bates. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2022

The Penn State alum has been a key reserve for the Bills’ O-line. Bates played in all 17 games for the Bills last season but didn’t start any of them. In 73 games played for the Bills, the 27-year-old started in just 19 total contests.

Poles, who appears likely to draft a QB with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is expected to remain active on the trade market. But the Bears are reportedly having trouble finding an adequate return for Fields ahead of the looming free agency period.