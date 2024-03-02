Justin Fields not attracting significant trade interest?

The Chicago Bears may want to trade Justin Fields, but they may be struggling to find the market they expected for him.

In an appearance on “SportsCenter” Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Bears would like to move Fields before the start of free agency, but are struggling to find a “robust” market for the quarterback. Schefter downplayed the Atlanta Falcons’ rumored interest in Fields and named the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders as potential spots to watch.

“The Bears’ general manager Ryan Poles said this week he’d like to have something in place before free agency begins in just under two weeks. And that means that Justin Fields will be on the clock. I don’t think the market is quite as robust as the Bears and Justin Fields would like it to be,” Schefter said, via Nick Kosko of On3. “There’s not this huge number of teams lined up to trade for Justin Fields as the Bears look to find a home for him before free agency begins in about 10 days.”

The Steelers, Raiders, and Falcons have all been linked to Fields. Atlanta, however, might prefer a different quarterback. Several quarterback-needy teams also pick high in the draft, limiting their interest.

Fields threw for 16 touchdowns in 13 games last season. The Bears landed the No. 1 pick and are likely to select Caleb Williams, making Fields expendable.