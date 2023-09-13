 Skip to main content
Chicago Bears WR is being crushed for his effort in Week 1

September 12, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Chase Claypool missing a block during Bears-Packers

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool did not win over a lot of fans with his Week 1 performance in the team’s 38-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Claypool was believed to be the subject of “Good Morning Football” host Kyle Brandt’s critical post on X. Brandt called out a certain Bears player’s lack of effort during Sunday’s contest.

“There is a player on the Bears, and he’s just sleep walking out there,” said Brandt. “We all see it. He plays offense.

“I’m not even gonna name him. If you’re watching, you know.”

A day later, NFL analyst Mike Renner responded to Brandt’s post with a video compilation focused on Claypool. The 30-second clip featured a dropped pass, several instances of lazy route running, and atrocious blocking effort. The short lowlight video has been viewed 6.6 million times as of writing.

Jarrett Payton, son of legendary Bears running back Walter Payton, also called out Claypool’s non-existent effort against the Packers in response to the viral clip.

“If Chase Claypool watched the film and didn’t feel embarrassed by his overall effort, somethings (sic) wrong. And If I was Flus and didn’t see a more motivated #10 vs the #Bucs, he wouldn’t get on the plane w/ the team back to CHI,” said Payton on X.

Payton was talking about Bears coach Matt Eberflus when writing “Flus” in his post. Claypool failed to register a single catch on just two targets on Sunday.

Claypool previously generated negative headlines for a major on-field blunder when he was still with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 25-year-old continues to trend on social media for the wrong reasons.

