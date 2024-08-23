Bears coach shares update on CB who was taken to hospital

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus shared an update Thursday night on cornerback Douglas Coleman III, who was hospitalized after suffering an injury during the team’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Coleman went down after tackling Cornell Powell on the first play after the kickoff to begin the second half.

Coleman was placed on a backboard and then a stretcher. He was taken to a hospital in an ambulance from the stadium after the play for evaluation.

Bears head coach Eberflus said after the game that Coleman was moving his limbs and had given a thumbs up on the field.

#Bears coach Matt Eberflus says CB Douglas Coleman III was moving his limbs and gave a thumbs up on the field. He is at a hospital being evaluated. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 23, 2024

Coleman played college ball at Texas Tech. He signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has spent the last two years in the CFL. He signed with the Bears in January.

The Bears beat the Chiefs 34-21 in the preseason game.