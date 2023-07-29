Bears rookie made hilarious mistake with offseason training

Chicago Bears first-round pick Darnell Wright accidentally went above and beyond with his offseason training.

Wright, an offensive lineman who was the No. 10 overall pick in the draft, said he accidentally trained for the wide receiver conditioning test instead of the offensive lineman one. The wide receiver test is longer and faster than the one for offensive linemen, so in the words of GM Ryan Poles, Wright “absolutely crushed” the test he was meant to take.

Update from Darnell Wright on this: He accidentally looked at the WR conditioning test and was training for that one (it’s longer and faster). So yeah, he crushed the OL test. 😂 https://t.co/30dTEcHBXW — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) July 28, 2023

Wright’s mistake may be good for him. As a result of his conditioning efforts, he lost weight and body fat, and he should be in peak shape for his rookie campaign. Knowing that he can even put in that kind of effort is pretty impressive.

Wright weighed in at 333 pounds at the NFL Combine, so he is down from that and should be sturdier physically as well. Plus, he can run sprints with the receivers now.