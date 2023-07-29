 Skip to main content
Bears rookie made hilarious mistake with offseason training

July 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Darnell Wright at the NFL Combine

Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright (OL50) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears first-round pick Darnell Wright accidentally went above and beyond with his offseason training.

Wright, an offensive lineman who was the No. 10 overall pick in the draft, said he accidentally trained for the wide receiver conditioning test instead of the offensive lineman one. The wide receiver test is longer and faster than the one for offensive linemen, so in the words of GM Ryan Poles, Wright “absolutely crushed” the test he was meant to take.

Wright’s mistake may be good for him. As a result of his conditioning efforts, he lost weight and body fat, and he should be in peak shape for his rookie campaign. Knowing that he can even put in that kind of effort is pretty impressive.

Wright weighed in at 333 pounds at the NFL Combine, so he is down from that and should be sturdier physically as well. Plus, he can run sprints with the receivers now.

