Bears legend Dick Butkus takes shot at Aaron Rodgers in hilarious tweet

A new (and unlikely) king appears to have emerged in the NFL Twitterverse.

Retired Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus took a funny shot at Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers in a tweet Friday. Butkus was recently verified with a blue checkmark on Twitter and celebrated by clowning Rodgers.

“now that i have the blue mark i can kick people off of the platfrom [sic] right,” wrote Butkus. “you hear me @AaronRodgers12”

now that i have the blue mark i can kick people off of the platfrom right you hear me @AaronRodgers12 — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) January 21, 2022

Butkus added a couple of other hilarious tweets too about getting verified. He asked where his sponsorship money and free meals were. Butkus also apologized to Packers fans who thought he was trending because he died.

its been over an hour since ive been verified and i dont understand why none of the sponsorship money has hit the account yet — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) January 21, 2022

also who picks up the tab on my meals now that i have the blue mark — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) January 21, 2022

also sorry to disappoint some of you packers fans now that im trendy its not becuase im dead — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) January 21, 2022

The 79-year-old Butkus is one of the greatest Bears ever. He played his entire career in Chicago, winning two Defensive Player of the Year Awards and making eight All-Pro teams. Even nearly five decades after he retired, Butkus is proving that he is still a Bear to the bone by dissing the Packers.

As for kicking Rodgers off Twitter, it might not be a bad idea. The veteran quarterback is known for posting some gross content on the site at times.

Photo: Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports