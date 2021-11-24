Aaron Rodgers changes Twitter profile picture in response to injury controversy

Aaron Rodgers may be in what is potentially his final season as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, but he will always be the starting quarterback for Team Petty.

As a response to the recent controversy over his toe injury, Rodgers made a fitting update to his Twitter profile picture on Wednesday — he changed it to a picture of his foot.

Aaron Rodgers updated his Twitter profile picture: pic.twitter.com/nsWIPgkODg — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2021

Earlier in the day Wednesday, the reigning NFL MVP, who is dealing with a broken toe on his left foot, lifted up the foot and showed it off to reporters. Rodgers was unhappy about a recent report that suggested his toe injury was a result of his bout with COVID-19 earlier this month.

The 37-year-old has openly shared the details of his injury but is adamant that it is not so-called “COVID toe,” which can cause discoloration to the appendage. Rodgers’ latest Twitter profile picture is a reminder of that.

Photo: Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports