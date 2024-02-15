Bears cut 2 Pro Bowl players in salary cap move

The Chicago Bears are making some significant moves with the start of the NFL offseason looming.

The Bears on Thursday released offensive lineman Cody Whitehair and safety Eddie Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the moves will clear roughly $21.5 million in salary cap space.

The Bears now project to have over $86 million in cap space ahead of an offseason in which they will also have two top-10 draft picks, including the first overall selection.

Both Whitehair and Jackson should find landing spots elsewhere without much trouble. The 31-year-old Whitehair was no longer a guaranteed starter in 2023, but still played in all 17 games. Jackson, a former All-Pro selection, had 37 total tackles and an interception in 12 games for Chicago last year.

The Bears are going to look a lot different next year, and they have money to spend to get better quickly. They will also have the opportunity to trade what should be a fairly valuable piece if they proceed as expected in the NFL Draft.