Adam Schefter links Justin Fields to notable AFC team

The Chicago Bears will likely begin entertaining trade offers for Justin Fields in the very near future, and one notable AFC team may express interest.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said during a Monday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that the Pittsburgh Steelers will be a team to watch if the Bears trade Fields. The NFL insider said Fields has a “big fan” in Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“Mike Tomlin’s a big fan of Justin Fields. We’ll keep that in mind during the offseason in the coming weeks,” Schefter said. “That’ll be a decision that that organization has to make, in terms of the quarterback that they want to bring in, but they’re not just gonna leave it as Kenny Pickett and (it’s) his starting job.”

Schefter also mentioned Russell Wilson as a potential trade target for the Steelers. You can hear more below:

"Pittsburgh is gonna go out and get another Quarterback.. Keep in mind that Mike Tomlin is a big fan of Justin Fields" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/DwBl0w2tWi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 12, 2024

It is not a given that the Bears will trade Fields. There is a growing sense that they want to draft Caleb Williams with the first overall pick, but they could also get a massive haul by trading back.

The Steelers have made it clear that Kenny Pickett will have to compete for a starting job. If Pittsburgh acquires a quarterback like Fields or Wilson, Pickett will likely be competing for a backup job.