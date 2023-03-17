Bears sign ex-Aaron Rodgers Packers teammate

Now that Aaron Rodgers is finally on his way out of their division, the Chicago Bears are vulturing one of Rodgers’ former targets.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Bears have agreed to sign tight end Robert Tonyan in free agency. Tonyan will receive a one-year deal.

A 28-year-old with five years of NFL experience (all with the Green Bay Packers), Tonyan is an OK pass-catcher. He had an 11-touchdown campaign in 2020 but tore his ACL the following season. As a result, Tonyan has only caught four touchdowns over the last two years combined. But he can still function well in short-yardage situations and provides decent blocking ability too at 6-foot-5.

Cole Kmet was Chicago’s TE1 last season and remains under contract for 2023. But with the addition of Tonyan (to go along with some of the major moves they have made in recent days), the Bears are having themselves a nice offseason.