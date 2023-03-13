Bears sign 2-time Pro Bowl LB

The Chicago Bears have already been very active this offseason, and that trend continued at the start of the free agency legal tampering period on Monday.

The Bears have agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract with star linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, according to multiple reports. The deal includes $50 million guaranteed and is the richest for an inside linebacker in NFL history.

Edmunds spent the first five years of his career with the Buffalo Bills. He established himself as one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL during that time and was named to the Pro Bowl twice. Edmunds has had at least 100 total tackles every season.

New Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been extremely aggressive this offseason. In addition to getting a massive haul when they traded the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to the Carolina Panthers, the Bears have made multiple key signings. They also landed star offensive lineman Nate Davis, whom they signed to a three-year, $30 million deal on Monday.

After a disappointing 3-14 season, the Bears seem committed to positioning themselves for success both in the short and long term.