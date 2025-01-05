Bears break out best fake punt return of the season

The Chicago Bears scored on Sunday on the best fake punt return play of the season.

The Bears were scoreless with the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter of their Week 18 game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. The Packers had a 4th-and-6 at the Bears’ 44 and decided to have Daniel Whelan punt. Whelan’s punt went to the left, but the Bears’ returner went to the right. Most of Green Bay’s punt coverage team went to the right to track the returner.

Instead, Bears cornerback Josh Blackwell drifted back and caught the punt around the 6 on the opposite side of the field. He was already making his way down the field and well protected by his blockers before anyone with the Packers realized what was happening.

JOSH BLACKWELL TO THE HOUSE 📺: #CHIvsGB on FOX pic.twitter.com/nuFCFxCY7B — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 5, 2025

Some NFL fans — and especially Bears fans — may recognize that play.

In 2011, the Bears ran the same play using Devin Hester and Johnny Knox. It worked just the same, but it was called back due to a penalty.

Favorite Bears-Packers memories: the legendary fake punt return. 2011. I don't care that it didn't count. This fake punt return from Devin Hester and Johnny Knox, drawn up by Dave Toub, was a testament to all three. s/o @iamvega1982 @WCGridiron: https://t.co/7Xhr32UGLa pic.twitter.com/6gB4j0Oodq — Jack M Silverstein (@readjack) September 9, 2018

This time around, it counted.

The Bears not only scored the first points of the game, but they also won the game on a 51-yard field goal by Cairo Santos as time expired. It was their first victory over the Packers since 2018.