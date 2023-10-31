 Skip to main content
Report: Bears give top starter permission to seek trade

October 31, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Bears helmet on the field

Sep 28, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Chicago Bears helmet on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears made a major move ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline when they acquired star pass rusher Montez Sweat, but they may wind up losing one of their top defensive players as well.

Star cornerback Jaylon Johnson has asked for and received permission to seek a trade, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Johnson, a second-round pick in 2020, is having an outstanding season. He has 2 interceptions and has been graded as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Trading Johnson might be a logical move for the Bears. They sent a second-round pick to the Washington Commanders to acquire Sweat, who is in the final year of his rookie contract. Johnson is also in the final year of his rookie deal, and Chicago could likely get a second-round pick for him.

ESPN’s Ed Werder reports that the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills may have interest in Johnson.

Johnson, 24, returned an interception for a touchdown in Chicago’s surprising 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago.

Chicago BearsJaylon Johnson
