Report: Bears give top starter permission to seek trade

The Chicago Bears made a major move ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline when they acquired star pass rusher Montez Sweat, but they may wind up losing one of their top defensive players as well.

Star cornerback Jaylon Johnson has asked for and received permission to seek a trade, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Sources: The #Bears have given standout CB Jaylon Johnson permission to seek a trade. In the final year of his deal, a trade would make sense. After days of discussions, Johnson’s agent Chris Ellison received permission around midnight. 16 hours to make it happen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

Johnson, a second-round pick in 2020, is having an outstanding season. He has 2 interceptions and has been graded as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Trading Johnson might be a logical move for the Bears. They sent a second-round pick to the Washington Commanders to acquire Sweat, who is in the final year of his rookie contract. Johnson is also in the final year of his rookie deal, and Chicago could likely get a second-round pick for him.

ESPN’s Ed Werder reports that the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills may have interest in Johnson.

The #49ers and #Bills are among those discussing potential trades for #Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, per source. The #Cowboys to this point have not been involved. NFL trade deadline is 3 p.m. CT today. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 31, 2023

Johnson, 24, returned an interception for a touchdown in Chicago’s surprising 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago.