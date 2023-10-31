 Skip to main content
Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Bears acquire star player in trade with Commanders

October 31, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Montez Sweat on the sideline

Aug 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins linebacker Montez Sweat (90) on the bench against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are almost certainly not going to make a postseason run this year, but that does not mean they are holding a fire sale at the trade deadline.

The Bears on Tuesday acquired Montez Sweat in a trade with the Washington Commanders, according to multiple reports. Washington will receive a 2024 second-round pick in the deal.

Chicago was said to be shopping Sweat and one other star defensive player prior to Tuesday’s deadline.

Sweat, a first-round pick in 2019, has 32 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles through eight games this season. He is on pace for career highs almost across the board. The former Mississippi State star had 8 sacks last year and averaged 7.25 across his first four NFL seasons.

The Bears are 2-6 and expected to rebuild, but they view the 27-year-old Sweat as part of that plan. Sweat is in the final year of his rookie contract, so Chicago will likely use some of its projected $100 million plus in salary cap space for 2024 to sign Sweat to an extension.

