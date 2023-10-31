Bears acquire star player in trade with Commanders

The Chicago Bears are almost certainly not going to make a postseason run this year, but that does not mean they are holding a fire sale at the trade deadline.

The Bears on Tuesday acquired Montez Sweat in a trade with the Washington Commanders, according to multiple reports. Washington will receive a 2024 second-round pick in the deal.

Trade: Commanders and Bears have agreed to a trade that is expected to send DE Montez Sweat to the Chicago for a 2024 second-round pick, per sources. Sweat is in the last year of his contract, and the Commanders are opting for a draft pick now. Chicago beefs up its line. pic.twitter.com/Hd7jtqDtWY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2023

Chicago was said to be shopping Sweat and one other star defensive player prior to Tuesday’s deadline.

Sweat, a first-round pick in 2019, has 32 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles through eight games this season. He is on pace for career highs almost across the board. The former Mississippi State star had 8 sacks last year and averaged 7.25 across his first four NFL seasons.

The Bears are 2-6 and expected to rebuild, but they view the 27-year-old Sweat as part of that plan. Sweat is in the final year of his rookie contract, so Chicago will likely use some of its projected $100 million plus in salary cap space for 2024 to sign Sweat to an extension.