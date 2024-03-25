 Skip to main content
Bears GM makes admission about Justin Fields trade market

March 25, 2024
by Grey Papke
Justin Fields with a headband on

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears wound up getting a conditional sixth-round draft pick for quarterback Justin Fields, a return that was much lower than what many fans expected when it became clear that the team was going to trade him. Fans were not the only ones surprised at the state of the market, however.

Bears GM Ryan Poles admitted he expected a more robust market for Fields, but conceded that the pool of interested teams was relatively small. Poles also admitted that most teams saw Fields as a backup.

“I was a little bit surprised,” Poles said Monday, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “But as you do research and we have conversations, you have to kind of adjust to the market. But I think just with how other teams are built, because if you look at the beginning, there are probably teams that are looking at the draft for guys to fill in. On the back end, playoff teams probably have someone in place. So really it was a smaller pool of teams.”

The Bears had hoped to land a day two pick for Fields, but they did not come all that close. Poles also admitted the Bears wanted to do right by Fields and send him somewhere they felt he could succeed, which is part of why they prioritized the Pittsburgh Steelers’ interest.

Fields will initially back up Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh, but some appear to believe that arrangement may change quickly.

Justin Fields
