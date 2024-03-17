Oddsmakers believe Justin Fields will take Russell Wilson’s job?

Russell Wilson may be viewed as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers at the moment, but it appears some people believe Justin Fields could step into that role before long.

Fields on Saturday was traded to the Steelers for a late-round draft pick. That left many wondering if head coach Mike Tomlin is planning to hold an open quarterback competition this summer, but reports have already indicated that Wilson has been assured he is the starter.

Why, then, does Fields have significantly better odds to win the NFL MVP Award in 2024 than Wilson?

The Steelers have already named Wilson the starter, but Fields has better odds to win MVP 🤔 pic.twitter.com/AyMZI7swXh — ESPN BET (@ESPNBet) March 17, 2024

It should be noted that oddsmakers do not view Fields or Wilson as having a strong chance to win MVP. However, it goes without saying that the “starter” should have better odds.

Fields is 25 and probably has a higher ceiling than Wilson, who is a 9-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion. The Steelers signed Wilson to be their starter, though they only had to give him a 1-year deal at the veteran minimum. Fields cost a conditional sixth-round pick.

Even if Tomlin is expected to go with experience over potential, Pittsburgh has not invested much in either Wilson or Fields. If Wilson struggles, it is not difficult to envision Fields taking the 35-year-old’s job.