Reporter reveals which NFL head coach vacancy is most sought-after

There will likely be no fewer than six NFL head coach jobs available following the conclusion of the regular season next week, and you may be surprised to hear which one is viewed as the most desirable.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke about the upcoming NFL head coach hiring cycle during the latest episode of the “This is Football” podcast, which was released on Thursday. The reporter said he has gotten the sense that candidates view the Chicago Bears as having the “best job available.”

“I do sense it’s the best job available. People feel that way,” Fowler said. “They like tradition, especially the older coaches. They love tradition, right? Like, Washington last year was a coveted job for that reason. Teams that have won before and won Super Bowls and have sort of a longer story to tell. And then you have a quarterback and have some pieces, so it makes sense that (Pete Carroll) would have interest.”

A report this week claimed Pete Caroll wants to return to the NFL sideline in 2025 and has his eye on the Bears job. Fowler doubts that Chicago would view the 73-year-old as a legitimate candidate, however.

The Bears got off to a 4-2 start this season and have since lost 10 straight. Head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron were both fired amid the brutal stretch.

Though he is having a modest rookie season with 3,393 yards, 19 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions, Williams was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft for a reason. The Bears also have solid offensive weapons in DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Kennan Allen, and D’Andre Swift.

You can understand why head coach candidates would be intrigued by the thought of rescuing a storied franchise that has not won a playoff game since 2010. The hottest head coach candidate available may actually have interest in the job, which is a good sign for the Bears.