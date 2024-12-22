Report: Ben Johnson ‘intrigued’ by notable head coach job

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is once again expected to be the hottest name on the head coach market this offseason, and there is at least one job that reportedly has his attention.

Johnson is “intrigued” by the Chicago Bears head coach job, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Sunday.

“My understanding is Ben Johnson is intrigued by the Bears job. He is going to be willing to listen,” Pelissero said. “There’s a lot to like in Chicago with Caleb Williams, tons of cap space, extra draft resources. Also, a major market. They’re expected to break ground on a new stadium next year.”

Johnson is in his third season as offensive coordinator of the Lions. He has been with the team since 2019 and received much of the credit for building one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

It appeared Johnson was close to becoming the head coach of the Washington Commanders last offseason, but the two sides were unable to find common ground.

The Bears are widely expected to hire an offensive-minded coach who they believe can help develop Williams. Johnson is probably at or near the top of their list of candidates.

Of course, there is no guarantee Johnson will want to leave Detroit. The 38-year-old is young by head coach standards, and his awesome explanation for sticking with the Lions last year went viral.