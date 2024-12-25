Report: Pete Carroll eyeing NFC head coach job

Pete Carroll has not closed the door on coaching in the NFL, and the former Super Bowl champion reportedly has his eye on at least one notable job.

Carroll has interest in becoming the next head coach of the Chicago Bears, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Former Seahawks Super-Bowl winning HC Pete Carroll has expressed interest in the Bears HC job and would like to return to the sideline next season, league sources tell ESPN. Carroll is one of four head coaches to have led teams to both a national championship and Super Bowl… pic.twitter.com/xBRwsY8c7a — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 25, 2024

Carroll was the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks from 2010-2023. Many were stunned when the team pushed him out after last season given the success Carroll had. The Seahawks won a championship under Carroll in 2013 and returned to the Super Bowl the following year, when they lost to the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks clearly wanted to get younger, as they replaced the 73-year-old Carroll with 37-year-old Mike Macdonald. Seattle is 8-7 in their first season under Macdonald and has a very slim chance of reaching the postseason.

Carroll openly said he wanted to keep his job with the Seahawks. He had interest in at least one other NFL head coach job after the Seahawks chose to part ways with him.

While he has a proven track record of success, Carroll’s age obviously works against him. Many NFL teams have hired younger head coaches in recent years. The hottest name on the head coach market is also said to have interest in the Bears job, so we would be surprised if Carroll emerges as a serious candidate in Chicago.

Carroll also coached the New England Patriots in the 1990s. He has a record of 170-120-1 as an NFL head coach. He went 137-89-1 in Seattle and missed the playoffs just four times in 14 seasons.