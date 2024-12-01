Bears could have interest in 1 top college head coach?

The Chicago Bears are expected to cast a wide net in their search for a new head coach, and one of the top college coaches in the nation could be a legitimate candidate for the job.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is one of the names on the Bears’ list, according to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports. Schrager noted on Sunday that Chicago is looking for a coach who is viewed as a strong leader, and the 38-year-old Freeman has that reputation.

“Another name that you haven’t heard anywhere else that I would keep your eye on: Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman,” Schrager said. “Kevin Warren, former Big Ten commissioner, also is now running the Bears as the president, familiar with the college game. They’re looking for a leader-of-men-type coach. Marcus Freeman a name to watch early on in that process.”

According to @PSchrags, the Bears fired Matt Eberflus Friday just minutes after his morning media session. Also, Schrager has the latest on Jets veterans Aaron Rodgers and Tyron Smith. Plus, snow warning in Buffalo tonight How will the conditions look for 49ers-Bills? pic.twitter.com/i1HN5ARiDt — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 1, 2024

Freeman took over as the head coach at Notre Dame after Brian Kelly left for LSU in 2021. He coached the Fighting Irish in their Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State and then lost his first two games in his first full season as head coach in 2022. The results have gotten a lot better since.

Notre Dame went 10-3 last season and won the Sun Bowl. The Irish are 10-1 this year and have beaten four ranked opponents. They clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 49-35 road win over USC on Saturday.

While he has no prior NFL head coaching experience, it is not a surprise that Freeman is viewed as a candidate to make the leap to the pros. The question is whether he even wants to leave Notre Dame.

In addition to Kingsbury, the Bears may also reach out to another young coach who made a name for himself at the collegiate level.