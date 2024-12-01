Kliff Kingsbury reportedly a candidate for notable NFL head coach job

Kliff Kingsbury has enjoyed immediate success as the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders, and that may lead to him getting another shot at a head coach job this offseason.

Kingsbury is among the candidates who will be considered for the Chicago Bears head coach vacancy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday. Rapoport noted that the job “should be a really coveted opening,” so Kingsbury will likely have plenty of competition if he wants it.

“I expect them to look at all of the top candidates, with Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn and Mike Vrabel,” Rapoport said. “But here’s an interesting name to watch: Kliff Kingsbury. Of course, he worked with Caleb Williams at USC, now thriving as OC with the Commanders. He’s certainly one to keep an eye on.”

From @NFLGameDay: The #Bears now have a coveted opening, and expect a wide-ranging search. They'll consider all the top candidates, including #Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury — whose ties to Caleb Williams are obvious. Plus, #Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown is expected back soon. pic.twitter.com/tYqxwUkjvf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2024

As Rapoport mentioned, Kingsbury was a senior offensive analyst with USC last year when Williams was the team’s quarterback. That connection led to Kingsbury receiving consideration for Chicago’s offensive coordinator job before this season, but the Bears chose to hire Shane Waldron instead. Waldron was fired not long before the Bears moved on from Matt Eberflus.

Kingsbury has previous NFL head coaching experience. He went 28-37-1 in four seasons as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-2022.

With the disastrous sequence that took place at the end of Chicago’s loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, the Bears might be intrigued by the possibility of hiring a coach who already has an established relationship with Williams.