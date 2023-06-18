Bears want Justin Fields to make 1 big change in 2023

Justin Fields was far more effective as a runner than a passer last season, and the Chicago Bears are hoping he can close that gap a bit going forward.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on Sunday’s edition of “SportsCenter” that the Bears want Fields to focus more on being decisive and making the “easy throw” in his third NFL season. While they undoubtedly understand how much value the former Ohio State star brings to the offense with his legs, Chicago’s coaches want Fields to think about using his arm first.

“If the throw’s there, make it. If it’s not, then you can use your Justin Fields superpowers, 1,100-plus rushing yards, run around. But they don’t want him to start with that, they want him to make the easy throw,” Fowler said, via Erin Walsh of Bleacher Report.

Fowler added that the Bears have been impressed with the command Fields has shown over the offense this spring.

“The people I’ve spoken to out of Chicago say that Fields is ‘slingin’ it’ this offseason and that he’s had a nice command of the Bears offense, (offensive coordinator) Luke Getsy’s second year in that system,” Fowler said. “He’s changing plays at the line of scrimmage in OTAs and minicamp, felt good about taking ownership of things, how the offense should be run as a whole.”

The Bears recently brought in Michael Vick to work with Fields, and the former Pro Bowl quarterback has stressed the importance of Fields becoming a more effective passer.

Fields threw for just 2,242 yards last season. That lack of production in the passing game probably is not sustainable in the NFL. There is also an increased chance of Fields getting injured every time he takes off and runs, so the Bears probably want him to make more plays from the pocket.